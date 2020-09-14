Global shares rise as investors look ahead to Fed meeting

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are rising, despite the rollercoast ride that Wall Street ended with last week, as traders awaited cues from the U.S. central bank expected later in the week. Shares climbed early Monday in France, Germany and Britain, after benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China all finished higher. On players’ radar screens is the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, which is meeting later in the week. The Fed’s massive aid for the economy has helped underpin the markets’ recovery from the coronavirus downturn by slashing short-term interest rates to record lows and buying up bonds.