Cause of death for Sioux City businessman now ruled as undetermined

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The cause of death of a Sioux City businessman back in October 2019 is now being ruled as undetermined.

Sixty-six-year-old David Davenport died on Oct. 25, 2019. Davenport was a longtime real estate agent and developer in the area.

Initially, Davenport's death was ruled as a homicide by the Iowa State Medical Examiners Office (IOSME). But on September 2, the IOSME ruled his manner of death as undetermined, this according to a news release on Monday from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

According to the release, in August of this year investigators met with members of the IOSME to review case facts and findings from their investigation before the decision on September 2.

On October 24, 2019, Davenport was found unconscious at his home in the 6500 block Morningside Avenue. He was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and later admitted to the ICU. He died a day later, and a suspicious death investigation began with the Woodbury County Sheriff's office.

Three days later, there was a fire at his home. No one suffered injuries from the fire.

Following the fire, an autopsy was conducted on Davenport where his death was initially ruled as a homicide.

Eventually, the Iowa State Fire Marshal's Office reported there was no evidence the fire was intentional.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Woodbury County Sheriff's office at (712) 279-6010, or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at (712) 224-7680.