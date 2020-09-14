Democrats try to streamline mail balloting for their voters

DENVER (AP) — Democrats are unveiling new operations to try to make it easier for their voters to cast ballots. On Monday they launched an upgrade to their web site which allows people to register online, request mail ballots digitally or via printouts and even learn how to upload their signature to speed processing. The site also provides information on in-person voting. Both parties are trying to get their voters to cast ballots by mail, despite President Trump’s groundless attacks on the method. The GOP is asking new voters it registers to request absentee ballots and sending request forms for mail ballots to its voters in several places.