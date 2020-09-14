Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad to step down as US Ambassador to China

BEIJING (AP) - The U.S. ambassador to China will step down early next month, ending a three-year tenure marked by a trade war and increasingly bitter relations between the world's two largest economies.

The U.S. Embassy in Beijing says Terry Branstad confirmed his decision in a phone call with President Donald Trump last week.

It did not give a reason for his departure.

Trade relations soured under Trump, and other disputes followed over technology, human rights, and the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Branstad became embroiled in a recent controversy when China's official People's Daily newspaper rejected an opinion piece by him