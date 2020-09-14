Gibbon woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Custer County

BERWYN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a young Gibbon woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Custer County near Berwyn. The Kearney Hub reports that the crash happened Friday night when a car and a semitrailer hauling vehicles crashed head-on on U.S. Highway 2 about a mile east of Berwyn. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the car, 19-year-old Erica Morgan, of Gibbon, died at the scene of the crash. Officials said the driver and a passenger in the semi were taken to a Broken Bow hospital with injuries. Their medical conditions had not been released by Monday.