Grain elevator damaged in Royal, IA expected to be fully functional by fall harvest

ROYAL, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Royal, Iowa grain elevator damaged in an explosion last month will be fully functional and available for farmers to deliver grain during the fall harvest. That's the word Monday from Ag Partners.

The town of Royal was rocked by the explosion, which happened near the top of one of the concrete silos on Aug. 25. Nobody was hurt, but the area around the co-op was closed off because of the unstable damaged structure.

Officials say the operation has been redesigned to enable customers to deliver grain this fall.

They said all of the bin space can be used except for the damaged silo. They expect to be partially functional within a week and fully function sometime next week.