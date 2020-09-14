India’s Modi faces turbulent session as Parliament reopens

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian lawmakers have returned to Parliament after a five-month absence. The government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the nosediving economy and simmering tensions with China have set the stage for a turbulent session. It comes as coronavirus infections in India surge faster than anywhere else in the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he hopes the session will be productive. “There’s corona and there’s duty.” The Parliament session includes laying out measures to revive an economy that shrank by nearly 24% in the last quarter and trying to stop a virus surge worsened by a weak and underfunded healthcare system.