Japan celebrates Osaka; Sponsors cautious about activism

TOKYO (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s run to the U.S. Open title helped raise the issue of racial injustice in America. Before each of her seven matches, she wore a mask with the names of Black Americans who died as victims of violence. The daughter of a Japanese mother and Haitian father, she has become a leader of the Black Lives Matter movement. She is to compete for Japan in next year’s Olympics. But her stance on racial injustice is harder for many to grasp in Japan, a country with few minorities.