Judge chastises government for not producing census records

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has chastised government attorneys for failing to produce documents that showed how the U.S. Census Bureau made its decision to cut short by a month the head count of every U.S. resident. U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh told government attorneys on Monday that they weren’t complying with her order to produce documents. Her statements came during a hearing in a lawsuit over whether the once-a-decade census will finish at the end of September or the end of October. She says the documents that government attorneys had produced so far were already publicly available. Koh said she was “very disappointed and surprised.”