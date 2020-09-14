Lyft Driver assaulted and robbed in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Lyft Driver was assaulted and robbed early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department at approximately 2:59 am a Lyft Driver from Sioux Falls transported a male to Sioux City.

The suspect and Lyft Driver picked up another passenger near the intersection of 14th and Pierce Street in a parking lot where the two passengers began to assault the driver and displayed a weapon.

The suspects demanded money, stole his wallet, and fled on foot.

No other information is being released at this time.