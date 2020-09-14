Margaret Atwood honored with Dayton Literary Peace Prize

CINCINNATI (AP) — Author Margaret Atwood thinks “American orneriness” is their defense against the kind of nightmarish totalitarian future she depicts in “The Handmaid’s Tale.” The Canadian writer’s sweeping body of work is being recognized with a lifetime achievement award that celebrates literature’s power to foster peace, justice and understanding. Officials of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize announced Monday she is this year’s winner of the Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award. It is named for the late U.S. diplomat who brokered the 1995 Bosnian peace accords reached in Ohio. Atwood is a teacher and prolific writer of poetry, books and more.