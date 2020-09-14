 Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:33 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10

Medicine Valley def. Wallace, 25-23, 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13

Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25

MUDECAS=

A Division=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Freeman, 12-25, 25-21, 25-16

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-19, 25-23

Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 25-23

B Division=

Southern def. Lewiston, 25-11, 25-17

Stanton Triangular=

North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-15, 28-26

North Bend Central def. Stanton, 25-13, 25-19

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

