Monday’s Scores

Monday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bloomfield def. Madison, 25-13, 25-19, 25-10
Medicine Valley def. Wallace, 25-23, 18-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13
Perkins County def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25
MUDECAS=
A Division=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Freeman, 12-25, 25-21, 25-16
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-19, 25-23
Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-23, 25-23
B Division=
Southern def. Lewiston, 25-11, 25-17
Stanton Triangular=
North Bend Central def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-15, 28-26
North Bend Central def. Stanton, 25-13, 25-19
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/