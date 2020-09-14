Morningside College issues new spectator guidelines after weekend football game

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Morningside has issued new spectator guidelines following Saturday night's football game between the Mustangs and Northwestern.

A release from Morningside says there was a clear disregard for policies in place at Saturday's game.

Because of that, new spectator guidelines have been put in place. Anyone in attendance at any athletic event without a face covering or is found with outside beverages will be warned once before being removed by security.

Entrances will be reduced to the North and East gates at Olsen Stadium.

Attendance for football games will be limited to ticketed friends and family of athletes including football, cheer and dance.

For a full breakdown of who can attend, click here.