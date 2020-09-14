Poland criticized in EU Parliament over courts, LGBT rights

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservative government has come under criticism in the European Parliament, where some lawmakers called for it to lose European Union funding over its rule of law record and discrimination against LGBT people. The parliament was discussing a new report on fundamental rights in Poland. One Spanish lawmaker said Poland appears to be moving away from European fundamental values, and called the situation “extremely concerning.” The report will face a vote on Thursday. Poland has repeatedly been scrutinized in the parliament since its ruling party, Law and Justice, took power in 2015 over laws giving the party control of the courts. In recent months, Poland’s treatment of LGBT people has been a growing concern.