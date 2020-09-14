Report says Yemen’s warring sides ‘severely restricting’ aid

CAIRO (AP) — A new report says warring parties in Yemen’s yearslong conflict are “severely restricting” the delivery of desperately needed aid as the country slides toward famine amid the coronavirus pandemic. Human Rights Watch released a report on Monday that says international donors slashed their funding in June partly because of the “systemic interference” in relief operations. The report says those interfering are the Houthi rebels who hold Yemen’s capital, as well as by the country’s internationally recognized government and their southern separatist allies. The disrupted aid includes food, health care supplies, water and sanitation support to people in need in the Arab world’s poorest nation.