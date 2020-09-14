Sept. 14: Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 38,335

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 38,335.

No new deaths were reported, keeping Nebraska's death toll to 434.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 169 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,139 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say 29,405 Nebraskans have recovered from the virus.

So far, 404,546 tests have been conducted in the state, and 365,630 have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, Cedar County has had two more COVID-19 cases, for a total of 70.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Health officials reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total positive cases to 2,079.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, Dakota County has had 43 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

Health officials say Dixon County has had no new positive cases. To date, the county has had 87 total cases.

Dixon County has reported a total of two virus-related deaths.

Thurston County

Local health officials have confirmed four more positive cases in Thurston County. The county has reported 272 positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Five more positive cases were reported in Wayne County, for a total of 92 thus far. No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department did not report their latest numbers on Sept. 14.