Sioux City City Council discusses timing of red lights on Hamilton Boulevard

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A study will follow city council debate, Monday night, about the timing of red lights along one of Sioux City's busiest streets.

The approved project would look at the timing of traffic lights downtown.

But, city leaders said the timing of lights on Hamilton Boulevard could be a problem.

Leaders said a study will be conducted to see if some stoplights, on Hamilton Boulevard, could be taken out to improve that timing.

Mayor Bob Scott said having to spend extra gas sitting at red lights is a big deal in the community. He said it's money that shouldn't have to be spent.

"In Iowa we're supposed to have our stoplights kind of synced so that you don't burn extra gas. Well if you drive up Hamilton Blvd, sometimes you'll stop for three or four in a row they're so far out of sync," said Mayor Scott.

Scott said the Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council will conduct the study.

Scott said he's heard concerns in the community, and experienced delays at those red lights, himself.

"Myself and others drive that street on a regular basis. You can't, it's just horrible how many times you have to stop. It's just ridiculous," said Mayor Scott.

Scott hopes the study will help in the long run.