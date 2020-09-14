Sioux City School Board discusses school year so far

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Students in the Sioux City Community Schools have completed three weeks of classes.

But, they've only had one full week of in-person classes.

Monday, the Sioux City Community School Board discussed the district's "return-to-learn" plan.

Right now, students are in the midst of the district's "on-site" learning plan, unless they have chosen the virtual option.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman said this has been a year unlike any other.

He said each week is a learning process… taking time to adjust to help students learn in the best way possible.

"We understand we've got some work to do. I trust our staff. I trust our students. And I know they're going to work through these challenges and it will keep getting better," said Dr. Paul Gausman.

Gausman said, initially, around 30% of students chosen virtual learning.

He said now that number is under 20%.

Another topic at the meeting was how virtual learning would work in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19.

"We've got to get it set up so we can manage that process. But we hope that we can manage each one of those through a short lived period of time where it's virtual and then they'll be right back in their classroom, with appropriate class sizes, doing everything that they can," said Gausman.

Gausman said they're trying to manage the year in a way that keeps students as safe as possible.