South Carolina’s lieutenant governor contracts COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s lieutenat governor has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Officials say Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette had a sore throat and headache Thursday and was tested for the virus, receiving the positive result a day later. She has stayed at her family’s home near Greenville since noting the symptoms and is feeling better now. Officials say two of Evette’s staff members and some of her security detail are also isolating as a precaution but have not tested positive. Health officials are tracing Evette’s contacts for the past several days as well. Evette’s positive test prompted McMaster and his wife to get COVID-19 tests, which both came back negative on Sunday.