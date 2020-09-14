STAT WATCH: Big 12 teams post top 3 passing totals of week

Big 12 teams posted the top three passing totals of the weekend in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech all went over 400 yards passing. OU’s Spencer Rattler hit on 14 of 17 for 290 yards and four touchdowns in just two quarters against FCS Missouri State. OU finished with 484 yards. Texas’ Sam Ehlinger was 25 of 33 for 426 yards and five touchdowns against UTEP. Texas ended up 29 of 41 for a school-record 481 yards and seven TDs. Texas Tech’s Alan Bowman was 38 of 52 for 430 yards with two TDs and an interception against FCS Houston Baptist.