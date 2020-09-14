Ugandan police nab man entering parliament with severed head

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police on Monday arrested a man attempting to enter the parliamentary building in the capital carrying the severed head of a child in a wrapped gift box. Police said in a statement that the victim was a child of about five to eight years, giving no more details. That statement said police “assure the general public that the investigations are vigorously being undertaken to ensure that the perpetrators are taken to court.” Parliamentary Watch Uganda, a local group that monitors the activities of the legislature, said the gruesome package was intended to be delivered to the office of the parliamentary speaker, Rebecca Kadaga.