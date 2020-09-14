Vision 2020: Electoral college vs popular vote in America

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the quirks of the U.S. election process is that one candidate can win the popular vote but another can win the electoral vote and thus the presidency. Why? Because that’s how the framers of the Constitution set it up. This unique system of electing presidents is a big reason why Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016. Four candidates in history have won a majority of the popular vote only to be denied the presidency by the Electoral College. The Electoral College was devised at the Constitutional Convention in 1787. It was a compromise between those who wanted direct popular elections for president and those who wanted Congress to decide.