Westwood CSD confirms 7 positive COVID-19 cases in the district, 56 students in quarantine

SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) -- Seven positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Westwood Community School District in Sloan, Iowa.

According to letter sent to parents on Sept. 14, four of the cases are among students and three are among staff members.

Due to the to possible contact with those four cases or cases from outside of the school, there are 56 students district wide that are quarantined at home. That is 8% of the student body in the district.

Of those 56 students, 44 are in the high school which is 15% of that student body. The other 12 are in the elementary school, that is 3.5% of the elementary student body. Those 12 students are quarantined due to exposure outside of the school district.

The three staff members who tested positive were not in close contact with a student in their classes. Those three cases are 2.6% of our total staff.

School officials are asking people to help stop the spread in the community by wearing a mask, washing hands, keeping six feet of distance from others and isolating when sick.