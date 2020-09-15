Belarusian opposition condemns Russia for backing Lukashenko

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says a $1.5 billion loan offered to Belarus carried no political conditions, while the Belarusian opposition is condemning Russia for trying to shore up the nation’s authoritarian ruler amid post-election protests. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the loan when he hosted his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko for more than four hours of talks Monday in Sochi on Russia’s Black Sea coast. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that the loan wasn’t contingent on any political moves. Protesters in Belarus have dismissed Lukashenko’s re-election for a sixth term in the Aug. 9 presidential vote as rigged. The U.S. and the EU have criticized the election as neither free nor fair.