Company shows truck driver appreciation by handing out meals at South Dakota weigh station

ELK POINT, South Dakota (KTIV) -- Being one of the largest motor carrier insurance providers, Great West Casualty Company wanted to thank truck drivers passing through the Elk Point, South Dakota weigh station.

So, they handed out meals and applauded the drivers as each freight came by.

Executive Vice President Mandy Graham said this year's events are especially important because of the impact the pandemic has had on people in this position.

"While the rest of us were being sent home to work, we were asking them to do the opposite and go out and take care of the rest of us. So this year we wanted to be really vocal and very involved in appreciation week so that's why we brought it to the streets," said Graham.

Beyond the basic responsibilities of staying safe on the road and delivering goods on time, many of the drivers putting extra work during the height of the pandemic, that's why Graham says truck drivers deserve gestures like this one.

"They are a humble crowd, a very hard working group of people and that's why it's that much more important for us to appreciate them," said Graham.

On Wednesday, the company will be in Salix, Iowa at the weigh station just south of Sioux City.