Cyprus police probe chicken, rabbit ‘hurling’ at school

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Police in Cyprus are investigating reports that a group of students hurled live chickens and rabbits from their high school to mark the beginning of the academic year. A police spokesman in the district of Famagusta said authorities were looking into information gleaned from social media posts that showed some students throwing the livestock into the school’s courtyard just before classes resumed Monday. The spokesman said Tuesday it’s not clear whether the three chickens and three rabbits survived their falls. Students celebrating the start of their final year of high school have become a quasi-tradition in Cyprus, with many students holding sleepovers at their schools the night before.