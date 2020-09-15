Shooting outside US court in Phoenix wounds security officer

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a drive-by shooting has wounded a court security officer outside the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix. Police say the security officer was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. A law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity says the court security officer works for the U.S. Marshals Service and was struck in their protective vest. Court security officers work under the direction of the U.S. Marshals Service but generally are employed by private security companies. The shooting came after two Los Angeles County deputies were shot and critically wounded as they sat in their parked police vehicle.