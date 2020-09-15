France fast-tracks citizenship for foreign virus fighters

LE PECQ, France (AP) — France is rewarding foreign health care-workers and other front-line personnel who distinguished themselves in the fight against COVID-19 by fast-tracking citizenship for those who want to become French. Instructions this week from the Interior Ministry, seen by The Associated Press, ordered regional officials to prioritize naturalization requests from foreigners who battled “with devotion and courage” against the epidemic that has killed nearly 31,000 people in France. It says foreigners who are eligible can be naturalized after just two years of residency in France, instead of the usual minimum of at least five years, because of the “important services” they rendered. It specifically mentioned health care workers.