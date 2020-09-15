Greece seeks EU help to run migrant camps after major fire

KARA TEPE, Greece (AP) — Greece has called on the European Union to jointly run new refugee camps being built on its eastern islands as part of a planned overhaul of the country’s migration policy. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the remarks Tuesday at a meeting in Athens with European Council President Charles Michel as Greece struggles with the aftermath of fires on the island of Lesbos last week that gutted a large refugee camp and left thousands without shelter. Just 800 homeless migrants have been moved so far to a site being built by the Greek army, but only tents are available.