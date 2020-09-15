Hard ball: COVID-19 slams Cleveland’s baseball bars, clubs

CLEVELAND (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic has struck out a number of bars and restaurants near Cleveland’s Progressive Field. The inability of fans to attend games during the shortened 60-game season has had devastating consequences for many businesses, and especially those that rely on baseball fans for survival. In the Gateway District near the ballpark, locked doors and boarded up windows are the norm. The owner of Wilbert’s, a downtown music club, is trying to hang on another two months with government money while others have already surrendered.