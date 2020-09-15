Hurricane recovery efforts continue in Sioux City’s sister city, Lake Charles, LA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KTIV) -- As many continue to deal with Hurricane Sally, recovery efforts from Hurricane Laura continue in Sioux City's sister city Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The category 4 storm hit the area hard, back on Aug. 27, packing 150 miles per hour winds with a 137 mile per hour wind gust measured in Lake Charles that morning.

By wind speed, this made Laura the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in 164 years. The worst of the storm surge ended up east of Lake Charles, but they did see the water rise around nine feet as the hurricane made landfall.

The mayor of Lake Charles, Nic Hunter, said living through it was a nightmare and the immediate aftermath of the destruction took his breath away. He said while there is so much destruction, the preparedness of city officials helped to minimize some of that damage.

"The way we staged our assets, the way we gave advanced notice to our contractors, debris pickup removal, utilities, to tell them to be on standby, really worked to our favor," said Hunter. "So we were able to mobilize the response and recovery efforts really quickly."

Since then, the city has continued to rebuild, coming together to help whoever is in need.

"It really was a tragedy and a catastrophe," said Hunter. "I'm also so proud of this city coming together. You see neighbors helping neighbors, some of whom are probably meeting each other for the first time. So we are going to help each other here in Lake Charles. We are going to reach out and help our neighbors."

Right now, Mayor Hunter said they need your help with that recovery process. Something he said the city will be dealing with for months and years to come.

You can help out by calling the Lake Charles United Way at (337) 433-1088 or the Community Foundation at (337) 491-6688.