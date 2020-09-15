Hurricane Sally crawls toward gulf coast

(NBC News) -- Hurricane Sally is slowly pushing toward the Gulf Coast shore and already causing problems from Louisiana through the Florida panhandle.

Driving rains from the outer bands of the storm and surf pushed by the wind are filling low lying areas.

A lot more water is likely on the way.

The National Weather Service is warning "an extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge is expected due to Sally."

At around two miles an hour, Sally is crawling toward the coast. The slow pace a big part of the concern. As the storm lingers it will continue to dump rain, in some areas, two feet or more.

