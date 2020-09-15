Le Mars, IA police officer dismissed after investigation of social media posts

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A Le Mars, Iowa, police officer has been dismissed from the Le Mars Police Department following the investigation of social media posts he allegedly made.

On Sunday, Le Mars Police say they received information that Officer Jeremy Singer had engaged in misconduct involving social media activity depicting comments and behavior unbecoming of a police officer.

After a review of this information, Singer was placed on leave and a misconduct investigation was launched.

Based on the results of that investigation Le Mars Police dismissed Singer on Tuesday.

In a release, Le Mars Police said, "the City of Le Mars took this matter seriously and the actions and comments made by Officer Singer are not representative of the values in place to ensure that there is trust between the police department and the community of Le Mars."

Le Mars Police have not released details of the contents of the social media posts in question.