Mali junta faces deadline for naming civilian leader

ABURI, Ghana (AP) — Mali’s military rulers are facing a regional deadline for naming a civilian interim leader. The regional bloc known as ECOWAS has said the junta must announce a transitional government by Tuesday. The deadline looms as leaders from nine West African countries meet in Ghana to discuss Mali’s political future nearly one month after a military coup. ECOWAS and other countries insist the transition back to democracy must be led by a civilian. However, the junta maintains that the person chosen to lead the interim government could come from military ranks.