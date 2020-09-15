More hazy sunshine Tuesday with a stronger wind

A couple of pockets of fog may be with us early on this morning.



Those are expected to be short-lived as winds begin to increase.



The afternoon will give us a southerly breeze at 15 to 25 miles per hour and a few gusts may get a bit stronger than that.



Otherwise, it will be similar to yesterday with wildfire smoke keeping our skies hazy and highs ending up in the mid 80s.



The winds will ease tonight with lows ending up in the mid 50s.



A front drifts through early Wednesday and, though we stay dry, it will switch our winds to the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour.



Highs will end up near 80 degrees Wednesday; what to expect for the rest of the week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.