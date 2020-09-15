Nebraska business owner charged in protester’s shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A white business owner who fatally shot an unarmed Black man during civil unrest in downtown Omaha this spring will be charged with manslaughter and several other charges. The fatal May 30 shooting of 22-year-old James Scurlock was reviewed by a grand jury after Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine declined to file charges against bar owner Jake Gardner. Kleine said he believed Gardner acted in self-defense after reviewing video of and witness statements about the altercation. Special Prosecutor Frederick Franklin said the grand jury reviewed additional evidence that Kleine didn’t have but he wouldn’t discuss details of what the evidence showed.