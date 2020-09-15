Norfolk Public Schools to serve breakfast and lunches at no cost to all students through 2020

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- Norfolk Public Schools have announced starting Sept. 21 all breakfast and lunches will be served at no cost to all students through 2020.

According to a press release from Norfolk Public Schools, the USDA extended their waivers through Dec. 31 of this year which allows the school district to offer breakfast and lunches. The waivers provide the district 100% reimbursement for its cost associated with production and serving.

Norfolk Public Schools says this waiver program is the same that provided "Grab N Go" meals through the summer months.

The school says it will be crediting all meals that were paid at full price or reduced price back to each student’s accounts in the date range of Sept. 1 - 18. The district will maintain the dollars on student accounts throughout the remainder of the school year, no payouts will be made on current account balances.

The waiver program allows the school to offer no-charge meals through Dec. 31. Starting January 2021, the regular pricing will resume and meals will be charged to student accounts.