Officer charged in death of Black man released on bail

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A police officer facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of a Black man inside a San Francisco Bay Area Walmart store was handcuffed and taken to jail following a court appearance Tuesday. The judge denied a defense attorney request to allow San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher to immediately post bail. Fletcher was booked into jail and released after posting $200,000 bail. Fletcher is charged in the killing of Steven Taylor. He was the first officer to respond to a call about an alleged shoplifter inside the store who was holding a baseball bat.