South Dakota AG was frequent traveler before fatal crash

5:36 pm South Dakota news from the Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had made few waves as the state’s top law enforcement officer until he struck and killed a man with a car over the weekend. Ravnsborg had a reputation as a quiet prosecutor, but a relentless campaigner who developed personal connections in the state’s Republican Party. He’s said that he thought he had hit a large animal while driving home from a Republican fundraiser on Saturday. He says he realized that he killed a man only after returning to the site the next morning. Ravnsborg crisscrossed South Dakota, developing personal connections in the Republican Party.

