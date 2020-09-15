Murphy wins GOP US House primary in Delaware on 2nd try

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Actor and former Amtrak conductor Lee Murphy has won the Republican primary for U.S. House in Delaware. Murphy defeated political newcomer Matthew Morris on Tuesday and advances to face incumbent Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester in November. Murphy is a former school teacher and coach who narrowly lost the GOP House primary two years ago. His campaign pledges include working to restore Delaware’s manufacturing base and bringing pharmaceutical industry jobs back from China. Murphy retired after 35 years in the railroad industry and began pursuing an acting career. He has appeared in commercials, film and the Netflix series “House of Cards.”