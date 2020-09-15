SBL beats West for sixth straight win; North tops LeMars

SBL beats West for sixth straight win; North tops LeMarsNew
--HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
MMC/RU 3 Akron-Westfield 1 F
Wynot 3 Bloomfield 0 F
Crofton 3 Boone Central/NG 0 F
Archbishop Bergan 3 BR/LD 0 F
SC East 3 CBAL 1 F
Bishop Heelan 3 CBTJ 0 F
Boyd County 2 Creighton 1 F
Unity Christian 3 Gehlen Catholic 0 F
Trinity Christian 3 H-M-S 0 F
Hinton 3 Harris-Lake Park 0 F
Tri-Center 3 IKM-Manning 0 F
Lawton-Bronson 3 Kingsley-Pierson 0 F
SC North 3 Le Mars 1 F
Emmetsburg 3 Manson-NW Web 1 F
Lincoln North Star 3 Norfolk 1 F
Lutheran N'east 3 O'Neill 0 F
Battle Creek 3 Pierce 2 F
Ridge View 3 River Valley 0 F
Boyden-Hull 3 Rock Valley 0 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 3 SC West 0 F
Kingsley-Pierson 3 Siouxland Christian 0 F
Lawton-Bronson 3 Siouxland Christian 0 F
Woodbury Central 2 Trinity Christian 0 F
Ainsworth 3 West Holt 0 F
Remsen St. Mary's 3 West Sioux 0 F
Dakota Valley 3 Yankton 0 F
--HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
1.SB-Luton (B) 52 2.SC North 88
1st-Eric Brannon, S'land Christian (17:26)
1.SB-Luton (G) 46 2.Bishop Heelan 61
1st-Kaia Downs, East (20:09)
--COLLEGE GOLF
1.Morningside (M) 572 2.Northwestern 581
1st-Corey Matthey, M'side (68-69)