Sept. 15: South Dakota reports 195 new COVID-19 cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 16,994 positive cases reported. As of Sept. 15, there are 2,386 active virus cases in the state, a decrease of 113 since Sept. 14.

State health officials report 306 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 14,424

Currently, 133 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has reported 184 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 67 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic bean. Of those cases, 50 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported nine new cases, bringing its total to 517. Health officials say 441 of those cases have recovered.

The county has had 4 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have rise from 1,087 to 1,108. Health officials say 954 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 332 total positive cases. So far, 274 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had five virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 304 cases reported in the county thus far. Officials say 246 of those cases have recovered.

The county has had three virus-related deaths reported.