Shortage of virus tests in UK hurts effort to fight 2nd wave

LONDON (AP) — Hospitals in England say a shortage of COVID-19 tests in the U.K. is jeopardizing efforts to restore medical services and prepare for a potential surge in coronavirus cases this winter. NHS Providers says inadequate testing is leading to increased absences among National Health Service workers as they are forced to self-isolate while waiting for test results after possible exposures. The shortage comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.K. that has pushed daily new infections to levels last seen in late May. In response, the British government has imposed new limits on public gatherings. Widespread testing is seen as crucial to controlling the spread of the disease.