Siouxland Recovery Fund announces 45 grant recipients

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Siouxland Recovery Fund has helped a lot of local organizations throughout the pandemic.

Tuesday afternoon, officials announced 45 different grant recipients.

Among the organizations were Girls Inc., The Boys and Girls Club, Bishop Heelan Catholic School, the Norm Waitt Senior YMCA, and Heartland Counseling.

Officials said the total amount of money awarded was more than $535,000.

The Sioux City Community Schools Foundation got $6,000.

"Our focus was primarily on PPE as well as being able to support the North and West High Schools food pantry. We created a caring closet that actually serves to provide students and their families with clothing and personal care items," said Miyuki Nelson with Sioux City Community Schools.

Nelson also said the grant allowed them to collaborate with the Food Bank of Siouxland to help feed students and their families.