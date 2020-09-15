St. Louis matches homicide total for all of last year

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 15-year-old girl shot to death in St. Louis has become the city’s 194th homicide victim in 2020, matching the total for all of 2019 with 3 1/2 months still to go in the year. Police responded to a call around 6 p.m. Monday in the Riverview neighborhood in far northern St. Louis. They found a girl, identified Tuesday as Deosha Purnell, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police have released no further details. No arrests have been made. Homicides and non-fatal shootings have spiked to alarming levels since June 1 despite efforts to curb the violence.