Tuesday’s Scores

8:27 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17

Mead def. College View Academy, 25-9, 25-21, 25-5

Sutton def. Superior

Arapahoe Triangular=

Alma def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-15

Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26

Bellevue West Triangular=

Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19

Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-11, 25-13

Bennington def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-16

East Butler Triangular=

Raymond Central def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17

Yutan def. East Butler, 25-8, 25-9

Heartland Lutheran Triangular=

Cross County def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-6

Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-22, 28-26

McCool Junction def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-21

MUDECAS=

A Division=

Consolation Semifinal=

Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Meridian, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18

Semifinal=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-21, 25-21

Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-13

B Division=

Consolation Semifinal=

Johnson County Central def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-5

Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-15

Semifinal=

Palmyra def. Sterling, 25-16, 25-15

Southern def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-15

Northwest Triangular=

Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 22-25, 30-28, 25-17

Grand Island Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20

Sidney Triangular=

Sidney def. Chadron, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19

Sioux County Triangular=

Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-9

Syracuse Triangular=

Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 24-26, 25-23

Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11

Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-11

Twin Loup Triangular=

Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-14, 25-14

Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-16, 25-11

Twin Loup def. North Central, 25-18, 25-9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Adams Central vs. Aurora, ppd.

Arcadia-Loup City vs. Ansley-Litchfield, ppd.

Arcadia-Loup City vs. Central Valley, ppd.

Central Valley vs. Ansley-Litchfield, ppd.

Minden vs. Adams Central, ppd.

Minden vs. Aurora, ppd.

Scottsbluff vs. Gering, ppd. to Sep 22nd.

