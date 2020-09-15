Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17
Mead def. College View Academy, 25-9, 25-21, 25-5
Sutton def. Superior
Arapahoe Triangular=
Alma def. Cozad, 25-10, 25-15
Arapahoe def. Cozad, 25-18, 22-25, 28-26
Bellevue West Triangular=
Bellevue West def. Bennington, 25-19, 23-25, 25-19
Bellevue West def. Platteview, 25-11, 25-13
Bennington def. Platteview, 25-22, 25-16
East Butler Triangular=
Raymond Central def. Yutan, 25-22, 25-17
Yutan def. East Butler, 25-8, 25-9
Heartland Lutheran Triangular=
Cross County def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-7, 25-6
Cross County def. McCool Junction, 25-22, 28-26
McCool Junction def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-17, 25-21
MUDECAS=
A Division=
Consolation Semifinal=
Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Meridian, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18
Semifinal=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-21, 25-21
Diller-Odell def. Johnson-Brock, 25-21, 25-13
B Division=
Consolation Semifinal=
Johnson County Central def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-5
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-14, 25-15
Semifinal=
Palmyra def. Sterling, 25-16, 25-15
Southern def. Tri County, 25-17, 25-15
Northwest Triangular=
Grand Island Northwest def. North Platte, 22-25, 30-28, 25-17
Grand Island Northwest def. Ogallala, 25-23, 25-20
Sidney Triangular=
Sidney def. Chadron, 24-26, 25-20, 25-19
Sioux County Triangular=
Sioux County def. Morrill, 25-13, 25-9
Syracuse Triangular=
Plattsmouth def. Nebraska City, 25-12, 24-26, 25-23
Syracuse def. Nebraska City, 25-14, 25-11
Syracuse def. Plattsmouth, 25-14, 25-11
Twin Loup Triangular=
Pleasanton def. North Central, 25-14, 25-14
Pleasanton def. Twin Loup, 25-16, 25-11
Twin Loup def. North Central, 25-18, 25-9
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Adams Central vs. Aurora, ppd.
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Ansley-Litchfield, ppd.
Arcadia-Loup City vs. Central Valley, ppd.
Central Valley vs. Ansley-Litchfield, ppd.
Minden vs. Adams Central, ppd.
Minden vs. Aurora, ppd.
Scottsbluff vs. Gering, ppd. to Sep 22nd.
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/