Two sent to hospital after crash involving two semis near Le Mars, IA

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Two people were injured Tuesday after a crash involving two semis.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at about 12:55 p.m. west of Le Mars, Iowa.

The sheriff's office says the accident involved a 2007 Peterbilt with a flatbed trailer hauling precast box culverts and a 2004 Peterbilt pulling a side dump trailer.

The driver of the 2007 Peterbilt was taken to Floyd Valley hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 2004 Peterbilt was flown to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. It took rescue teams almost an hour to get him out of the semi.

After arriving at the hospital, it was determined that his injuries were also non-life-threatening.

The accident remains under investigation.