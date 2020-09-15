US industrial production up modest 0.4% in August

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production slowed to a modest 0.4% increase in August, far below the strong rebounds in recent months. The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that the August advance followed gains of 3.5% in July and 6.1% in June as the industrial sector began to recover from steep drops in March and April as the coronavirus shut down activity. For August, manufacturing rose 1% but mining, which includes oil and gas exploration, fell 2.5% and production at the nation’s utilities was off 0.4%.