US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by world trade body

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization has ruled that the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese goods worth more than $200 billion are illegal. Tuesday’s decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs that President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike. The ruling could allow China to impose retaliatory tariffs. And the U.S. could appeal, though the appeals process has been blocked by Washington’s refusal to allow new members for the appeals board.