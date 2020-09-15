Zimbabwe government abuses critics, allege rights groups

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Human rights groups warn that critics of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government are finding themselves thrown in jail and denied bail. They charge that some government opponents have been abducted and tortured. Zimbabwe’s deteriorating economy and reports of alleged corruption involving the procurement of COVID-19 protective equipment and drugs have stoked peoples’ anger at a government that promised reform and prosperity when it took power in 2017. Human rights defenders say it appears the government is using restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19 to suppress political criticism. Opposition officials, human rights groups and some analysts accuse Mnangagwa of abusing the rights of critics, using tactics as harsh as his predecessor, the late Robert Mugabe.